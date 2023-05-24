14-year-old dies after being pulled from golf course pond, police say

Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being recovered from a golf course pond in North Carolina Monday evening, authorities said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to respond to reports of a possible drowning at the Pine Island Country Club just before 7 p.m.

A dive team pulled the teen from the water within minutes of arriving at the golf course.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools identified the teen as Jamir Howard who was a student at Coulwood STEM Academy.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with his family and friends,” the school district said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Jahmir’s family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and he disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

It is unclear why they got in the water.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says

Latest News

Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California, his artist liaison, Spencer...
Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
The July 2022 flood was the second time in less than two years the area experienced flooding,...
Work nearly complete on Panbowl Dam