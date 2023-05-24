12 KY counties randomly selected for post-primary election inquiries

(STEVE DEBENPORT | Getty Images)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced twelve counties that will an election inquiry of election results from the 2023 Primary, including two Eastern Kentucky counties.

In addition to Clay and Owsley counties, Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson and Trigg counties were selected.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke, in a news release. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

The inquiry is part of state law which requires the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than twelve counties.

The Attorney General’s office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

