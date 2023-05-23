USDA grant to fund new medical clinic in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A grant from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development program will fund a new medical clinic in Pineville.

Grace Community Health Center will use the $1,000,000 Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to build a large medical clinic in Pineville with a variety of providers, services and a pharmacy in one central location.

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program is intended to increase access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, rural health care services, and food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities.

