USDA grant to fund new medical clinic in Pineville

A grant from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development program will fund a new medical...
A grant from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development program will fund a new medical clinic in Pineville.(KSWO)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A grant from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development program will fund a new medical clinic in Pineville.

Grace Community Health Center will use the $1,000,000 Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to build a large medical clinic in Pineville with a variety of providers, services and a pharmacy in one central location.

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program is intended to increase access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, rural health care services, and food assistance through food banks and food distribution facilities.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Olivia Calfee
Officials say Crowe Tire and Battery fire keeps igniting due to tires
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.
Corbin traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen excavator