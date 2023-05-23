UK WBB adds 2021 Miss Kentucky to incoming class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats women’s basketball team will soon have the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Miss Kentucky Basketball players on their roster.

According to a release, 2021 Miss Kentucky basketball and Tennessee transfer Brooklynn Miles signed with the Wildcats for the upcoming 2023-2024 basketball season.

She joins 2022 Miss Kentucky Basketball, Amiya Jenkins, and 2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball, Maddie Scheer.

The Frankfort, Kentucky native played 56 games for the Vols and averaged 1.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game and helped lead Tennessee to back-to-back Sweet 16s.

“She is a proud hometown girl, who understands the responsibility of wearing Kentucky across her chest,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said in a statement. “On the court, Brooklynn is an explosive guard, which will fit our up-tempo style of play, and she is a tenacious defender.”

