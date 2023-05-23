UK basketball, baseball legend Cotton Nash has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A name that has graced the rafters of Rupp Arena for over 30 years died on Tuesday.

Legendary Kentucky basketball and baseball player Charles Francis “Cotton” Nash has died, according to his family. He was 80 years old.

Nash was one of the best to play under Adolf Rupp, earning consensus All-American honors in each of his three seasons between 1961 and 1964. He would finish his career in Lexington with 1,770 points and 962 rebounds.

Nash was drafted in the second round of the 1964 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the San Francisco Warriors and the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels.

During his time in Lexington, Nash also played for the UK baseball team. After his first couple of seasons in the NBA, he reached the major leagues, playing for the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

Nash is one of 13 men to play in both the NBA and Major League Baseball.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.