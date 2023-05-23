Seven UK football players earn All-SEC preseason honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the fourth straight season, the University of Kentucky football team has an Athlon Sports Preseason All-American.

Sophomore kick returner and wide receiver Barion Brown was named fourth team All-American by Athlon Sports on Monday.

Athlon Sports also named Brown All-SEC second-team for special teams and All-SEC third team offense.

Brown was ranked fourth in the nation and second across the SEC in kick return average with 27.5 yards per return.

Six other Wildcat players were awarded preseason All-SEC honors by Athlon Sports.

Ray Davis, senior running back transfer from Vanderbilt, saw his name make the All-SEC second-team offense. He finished with 1,042 rushing yards for the Commodores last season.

Sophomore defensive lineman Deone Walker, earned All-Conference second team defense alongside senior outside linebacker and team captain, JJ Weaver.

The dynamic defensive duo combined for 87 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.

A key component to the Big Blue Wall, redshirt fifth year Kenneth Horsey was named to the All-SEC third team offense as he moves to left guard after playing left tackle last season.

After setting the single season freshman school record for most touchdown receptions last season, sophomore wide receiver and Lexington-native Dane Key made the All-SEC fourth-team offense.

Rounding out the preseason honors was junior inside linebacker Trevin Wallace, who was named to the All-SEC defense following a team-high two interception season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.