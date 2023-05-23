Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

By Jeremy Tombs and Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop Monday on I-75.

Deputy Conley served four years in Scott County. Before that, he served eight years in the U.S. Army.

His death has sparked an outpouring of support and prayers from across the Commonwealth. Conley’s cruiser now sits outside the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, where flowers have been placed.

Deputy Conley grew up and lived in Harrison County. Despite working in Georgetown, people in his hometown of Cynthiana knew of his work and service well.

“I can’t think of a single person who didn’t know Caleb. He was a very special person to this town,” said Cynthiana resident Allison Ellington.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton is expected to share more information on ways to help Deputy Conley’s family.

Ware Funeral Home in Cynthiana will be handling Conley’s funeral arrangements. The details of which have not yet been announced.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a fund has been set up in Dep. Conley’s memory and donations can be made at any Whitaker Bank to “The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.” A GoFundMe for the memorial fund has also been created.

