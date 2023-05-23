Pikeville wins Top 25 battle in full day of regional baseball action
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night for baseball in the 15th Region.
Pikeville survived a Paintsville rally in extras to win, 3-1, and advance to the region championship game.
The Panthers will face defending region champs Johnson Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Stonecrest Complex in Prestonsburg.
Check out scores from across the region below!
BASEBALL
Johnson Central 2, Pike Central 0 (15th Region Semifinals)
Pikeville 3, Paintsville 1 (8 innings) (15th Region Semifinals)
Corbin 17, Harlan County 7 (5 innings) (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Clay County 12, Barbourville 3 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Breathitt County 3, Perry Central 2 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Letcher Central 10, Powell County 0 (6 innings) (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Estill County 2, Knott Central 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Wolfe County 5, Hazard 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
SOFTBALL
Johnson Central 7, Shelby Valley 1 (15th Region Semifinals)
Lawrence County 5, Belfry 1 (15th Region Semifinals)
Pineville 9, Harlan 6 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Corbin 8, Clay County 1 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Estill County 4, Hazard 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Letcher Central 2, Breathitt County 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
