Pikeville wins Top 25 battle in full day of regional baseball action

By John Lowe
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night for baseball in the 15th Region.

Pikeville survived a Paintsville rally in extras to win, 3-1, and advance to the region championship game.

The Panthers will face defending region champs Johnson Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Stonecrest Complex in Prestonsburg.

Check out scores from across the region below!

BASEBALL

Johnson Central 2, Pike Central 0 (15th Region Semifinals)

Pikeville 3, Paintsville 1 (8 innings) (15th Region Semifinals)

Corbin 17, Harlan County 7 (5 innings) (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Clay County 12, Barbourville 3 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Breathitt County 3, Perry Central 2 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Letcher Central 10, Powell County 0 (6 innings) (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Estill County 2, Knott Central 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Wolfe County 5, Hazard 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

SOFTBALL

Johnson Central 7, Shelby Valley 1 (15th Region Semifinals)

Lawrence County 5, Belfry 1 (15th Region Semifinals)

Pineville 9, Harlan 6 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Corbin 8, Clay County 1 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Estill County 4, Hazard 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Letcher Central 2, Breathitt County 1 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

