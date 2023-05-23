New restaurant celebrates old roots in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sandy’s Star City Cafe and Catering opened its doors this month, but its story began long before this summer.

Sandy Smith, the former owner of Sandy’s Restaurant and Catering, died in March after years of growing a business that was a part of everyone’s biggest moments.

“Some of the happiest or most important memorable days of their lives,” said Jamie Ryan, who worked with Smith before her death. “Everybody will always have a great little story to tell you about Sandy. She had a passion for taking care of people.”

Now, in her honor, Ryan has re-opened the restaurant, revamping and renaming the space to keep the recipes and memories alive.

“I just couldn’t bare to see this this little corner of the world go away with her,” Ryan said.

The business will keep some of the popular items the community loves, while also serving new ideas like an all-day brunch menu and a local baker spotlight, which is where the second component of the new business comes in: creating a café built around the community.

Ryan hopes to use the space to highlight local creators, musicians, and bakers- among other things.

“Such a unique presence and talent here,” she said. “And I feel like, in comparison to these more larger and more exquisite places in the world, that gets looked over.”

The business is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Ryan hopes to see that expand in the future. You can follow the business here.

