Mild stretch of weather continues for a couple of more days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another day, another pretty good forecast. Some changes are on the way by mid to late week.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up on a warmer note this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We will make our way into the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Just like yesterday, I can’t completely rule out a sprinkle or two this afternoon, but again, I don’t feel confident enough to put a percentage on it. It’s something to keep an eye on.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will dominate the skies on Wednesday ahead of a dry cold front. That’s going to drop our temperatures once it rolls on by. We will get into the low 80s in front of it and drop into the low 50s behind it under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will feature clearing skies with a few clouds in the morning, but much cooler air in place. Highs will only climb into the mid-70s in the afternoon hours. Lows will drop back into the low to mid-50s as clouds slowly start to increase overnight.

Friday as we get ready to kick off Memorial Day Weekend will feature a few stray rain chances. Not an all-day washout, but something to keep an eye on, especially if you plan to head out to the Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

Models are trying to turn wonky as we head into the holiday weekend. Both of the major ones are showing us not getting out of the 60s on Saturday. I’m not quite ready to sign onto that yet. I have increased the rain chances to scattered and dropped our highs into the low 70s. I think we stay in the 70s all the way through Memorial Day, which might make it one of the coolest unofficial starts to summer in a long time. Stay tuned!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

