Middlesboro woman facing arson charges after reportedly setting husband’s truck on fire

Detective Barry Cowan tells WYMT that Kendra Baker, 36, of Middlesboro, set fire to her...
Detective Barry Cowan tells WYMT that Kendra Baker, 36, of Middlesboro, set fire to her husband’s truck after learning she would be served with divorce papers(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro woman is facing two charges of arson after reportedly setting her husband’s truck on fire last Sunday.

Detective Barry Cowan tells WYMT that Kendra Baker, 36, of Middlesboro, set fire to her husband’s truck after learning she would be served with divorce papers.

The car was parked within 15 feet of a home where six people were, and Baker is on tape saying she has hoped all six would burn down with the house.

She was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with arson, arson conspiracy and six counts of wanton endangerment.

