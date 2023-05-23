Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder

Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County(Kentucky River Regional Jail)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of a man reportedly killed in Perry County.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 is investigating a murder that reportedly occurred Sunday in the Combs community.

According to a release from KSP, troopers responded late Sunday night to a call of a dead person, who was later identified as Jason Combs, 42, of Jackson, found on Elm Shoal Branch in the Combs community.

Troopers arrived to find Danny Holland, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, who told officials he had gotten into an argument with Combs that became physical.

Police say that Holland reportedly shot Combs during the argument.

Combs was taken to Hazard ARH and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Holland was treated for minor injuries at ARH and later charged with one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Olivia Calfee
Officials say Crowe Tire and Battery fire keeps igniting due to tires
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
A grant from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development program will fund a new medical...
USDA grant to fund new medical clinic in Pineville
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.
Corbin traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen excavator