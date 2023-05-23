Keeping it sunny through the week

By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve lucked out again as we continue to approach Memorial Day through the region. Sunshine continues, and we look to keep it dry for most right on through the end of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The drifting cloud cover continues to drift through the region as we head through the remainder of the overnight hours. We stay dry with calm winds and lows falling back into the middle and upper 50s.

Some minor, but welcome, changes head our way on Wednesday as we watch a weak front scoot through. It has no moisture to work with, but it will shift the winds around from the south to the northwest, allowing us to see more dry air work in. After a high near 80°, dry air and clear skies will have lows down into the lower 50s.

Closer to Memorial Day Weekend

We’re keeping it sunny as the dry air continues in place as we head through the later part of the week. Highs stay closer to average, in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows stay in the lower 50s.

Models start to agree less and less as we head into the weekend itself. They’re trying to bring another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms in as we watch a system scoot in from the east (not the west!) We’ll have to see if this pans out, but for now we still look to see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 70s. However, we start to see humidity creep back up toward next week with overnight lows making it closer and closer to 60° as we get closer and closer to June 1.

