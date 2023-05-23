Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KIMPER, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County woman was arrested following a fight in a gas station parking lot where a gun was pulled.

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the parking lot of the Kimper L&M Mart.

Security footage showed Kristan Chapman, of Kimper, pull up in her car shortly followed by another car. Chapman can reportedly be seen yelling at the driver of the other car, who eventually gets out of the vehicle and exchanges words with Chapman.

The video shows Chapman go back to her car and pull a handgun from the back of her pants, pointing it towards the other driver who was later identified as Tori Clevenger. Chapman is shown hitting Clevenger in the chest with the gun before Clevenger knocks the gun out of her hand.

The two women began fighting, and a man from inside the store picked up the gun and takes it inside.

Chapman was taken to the Pike County Detention Center and charged with wanton endangerment.

