Four in custody after Wise County boat theft

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - Four people are in custody after a boat stolen from Wise County, Va. was located in Letcher County, Ky.

The boat was reported missing from the Rumley Branch area of Pound, Va. on Tuesday and was located shortly after through a combined effort by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Letcher County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

Mickey Hollyfield, Jr., 38, of Pound, Va., Matthew Sturgill, 28 of Eolia, Lola Scearse, 30, of Cumberland, and Misty Osborne, 35, of Cumberland were charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony by the state of Virginia and charged with crimes regarding the theft by the state of Kentucky.

