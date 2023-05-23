Crews respond after car drives into London hair salon

The London City Fire Department responded to the call of a car colliding with a building on...
The London City Fire Department responded to the call of a car colliding with a building on North Mill Street.(London City Fire Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A car drove into the front windows of a hair salon in London on Tuesday morning.

The London City Fire Department responded to the call of a car colliding with a building on North Mill Street.

The building was the home of Allure LLC, a hair salon.

Officials from London City Fire, as well as the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the London Police Department, evaluated the damage and set up temporary supports for the front of the building.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Olivia Calfee
Officials say Crowe Tire and Battery fire keeps igniting due to tires
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
Owsley County officials are asking for help locating Doug Newman after he walked off a work...
Owsley County officials locate escaped inmate after public search

Latest News

A 19-year-old has been arrested for stealing a U-Haul in Laurel County.
19-year-old woman arrested for stealing a U-Haul
Detective Barry Cowan tells WYMT that Kendra Baker, 36, of Middlesboro, set fire to her...
Middlesboro woman facing arson charges after reportedly setting husband’s truck on fire
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest