Crews respond after car drives into London hair salon

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A car drove into the front windows of a hair salon in London on Tuesday morning.

The London City Fire Department responded to the call of a car colliding with a building on North Mill Street.

The building was the home of Allure LLC, a hair salon.

Officials from London City Fire, as well as the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the London Police Department, evaluated the damage and set up temporary supports for the front of the building.

