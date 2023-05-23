Court documents show suspect accused of killing Ky. deputy has lengthy criminal record

By Garrett Wymer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Detention Center has identified the man accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

The jail says Steven Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder of a police officer, assault, and robbery.

Online court records show Sheangshang has a lengthy criminal history with multiple charges going back 25 years.

in 1997, Sheangshang pleaded guilty in Campbell County to marijuana possession. He was fined and sentenced to two years of probation.

In 2009, he was found guilty in Kenton County of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to one year in jail.

Five years later, he pleaded guilty in Campbell County to three counts of receiving stolen property and being a persistent felony offender. Those charges were also from 2009.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, running concurrently with two other cases out of Ohio.

In 2016, he was found guilty of receiving stolen property theft by unlawful taking and, again, being a persistent felony offender. These charges were from 2010. He was fined and sentenced to five years in prison.

Just two weeks ago, Central Bank filed a complaint against him in court. They claim Sheangshang owed them close to $12,000 after defaulting on a loan for an ATV.

State parole board records show he was eligible for parole in April 2021 and then again in January 2022.

We are still working to learn more about when exactly he was released and the conditions of his parole.

