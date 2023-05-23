Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man won the top prize, which just so happened to be $1,000,000, while getting gas.

Michael Schlemmer said he stopped at Convenient Food Mart on Highway 25 after needing to by gas. He used the $40 he had on him to buy $20 of gas and a $20 $1,000,000 scratch-off.

“I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store,” Schlemmer told officials with the Kentucky Lottery. “I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning.”

Schlemmer took home more than $600,000 after taxes. He says he plans to buy a new car and put the rest of his earnings in the bank.

