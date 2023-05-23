Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas

A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas(Kentucky Lottery)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man won the top prize, which just so happened to be $1,000,000, while getting gas.

Michael Schlemmer said he stopped at Convenient Food Mart on Highway 25 after needing to by gas. He used the $40 he had on him to buy $20 of gas and a $20 $1,000,000 scratch-off.

“I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store,” Schlemmer told officials with the Kentucky Lottery. “I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning.”

Schlemmer took home more than $600,000 after taxes. He says he plans to buy a new car and put the rest of his earnings in the bank.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Olivia Calfee
Officials say Crowe Tire and Battery fire keeps igniting due to tires
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.
Corbin traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen excavator
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild stretch of weather continues for a couple of more days
East Kentucky Leadership Showcase - Aired May 22, 2023
East Kentucky Leadership Showcase - Aired May 22, 2023