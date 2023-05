INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Savannah Jo Young is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

She is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.1 GPA.

Savannah is a member of the soccer team, received a superintendent award for her GPA and runs her own business.

Congratulations, Savannah!

