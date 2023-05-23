Amelia Casey signs with University of Pikeville

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A multi-sport star from Phelps High School is staying close to home to continue her athletic career at the next level.

Amelia Casey signed a letter of intent with the University of Pikeville Tuesday morning to play both volleyball and track and field.

“My brother goes to UPIKE and it’s close to home and I talked to Coach Kern and I really like what he said,” Casey said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.