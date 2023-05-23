19-year-old woman arrested for stealing a U-Haul

A 19-year-old has been arrested for stealing a U-Haul in Laurel County.
A 19-year-old has been arrested for stealing a U-Haul in Laurel County.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested for stealing a U-Haul in Laurel County.

Dispatch received a call that the U-Haul, which had been previously reported as missing, drove into southern Laurel County Monday evening.

Officials arrested Sierra Barnhill, 19, of Walton, after a short foot chase.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Olivia Calfee
Officials say Crowe Tire and Battery fire keeps igniting due to tires
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
Owsley County officials are asking for help locating Doug Newman after he walked off a work...
Owsley County officials locate escaped inmate after public search

Latest News

The London City Fire Department responded to the call of a car colliding with a building on...
Crews respond after car drives into London hair salon
Detective Barry Cowan tells WYMT that Kendra Baker, 36, of Middlesboro, set fire to her...
Middlesboro woman facing arson charges after reportedly setting husband’s truck on fire
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest