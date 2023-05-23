19-year-old woman arrested for stealing a U-Haul

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested for stealing a U-Haul in Laurel County.

Dispatch received a call that the U-Haul, which had been previously reported as missing, drove into southern Laurel County Monday evening.

Officials arrested Sierra Barnhill, 19, of Walton, after a short foot chase.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000.

