WATCH: East Kentucky Leadership Awards Banquet honors those who helped after flooding

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual East Kentucky Leadership Awards on April 27, honored those who helped our Eastern Kentucky community following devastating flooding last July.

Eight individuals and organizations were honored for their work. You can watch the complete East Kentucky Leadership Awards banquet above starting at 7:00 p.m. and recorded shortly thereafter.

