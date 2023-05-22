Veteran NBA assistant joins Kentucky coaching staff

John Welch will join the Kentucky men's basketball program as an assistant coach.
John Welch will join the Kentucky men's basketball program as an assistant coach.(Kentucky Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Welch is set to bring three decades of coaching experience to Lexington this season.

Welch will join the Wildcat coaching staff as an assistant coach after a long coaching career that includes 15 NBA Playoff appearances.

“John Welch has been involved in every level of basketball and been an important part of the development of NBA careers for guys like Carmelo (Anthony), Pau Gasol, DeMarcus Cousins, Blake Griffin and Brook Lopez,” said John Calipari in a statement. “He loves the game and will be a tremendous asset to our young players and our staff.”

Most recently, Welch worked on the Clippers’ staff, coaching a team that advanced to the 2020 Western Conference semifinals.

Welch’s son, Riley, was a two-year letterwinner at Kentucky and just ended his time as a grad assistant.

