Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County

Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with a traffic stop(Kentucky State Police)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with a traffic stop.

A car was stopped on Arthur Ridge Road Sunday night with expired plates. During the stop, troopers determined the driver was under the influence and in possession of 0.25 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Troopers learned that the meth was purchased from a house on Chapel Road in East Bernstadt, and after obtaining a search warrant officials found over 1.15 pounds of suspected meth, heroin, marijuana, four guns, digital scales, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, Billy C. Hurley Jr., 58, of London, was arrested for drug trafficking among several other charges. Billy Hurley Sr. was also at the scene and was arrested on an active Laurel County bench warrant.

