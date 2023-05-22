Sunshine continues as we head into the last full week of May

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice end to the weekend, the fairly nice conditions follow us into the new work week.

Today and Tonight

We will start the morning off a little on the chilly side, so you may need some light jackets as you head out the door. Most locations will start out in the low 50s this morning before heading into the 80-degree range this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will be the main story today, but a couple of models are trying to show a very small chance for a sprinkle near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. I don’t feel confident enough to add it to the main forecast, but I’m going to mention it here, so you’re not surprised if it happens.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to around 60.

Extended Forecast

It will be another mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday, with again, the very slightest chance for a sprinkle. Highs will warm into the low 80s. Temperatures overnight will dry into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday features lots of sunshine, but I think we see the passage of a dry cold front as we head into Wednesday night. Temperatures ahead of it will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the mid-50s overnight

Sunshine continues on Thursday, but it will be noticeably colder. Temperatures will only top out in the mid-70s before falling into the low 50s overnight.

A stray chance for a passing shower is possible on Friday, but it looks like the first full day of the Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville should stay mainly dry and comfortable. We’ll see if that trend holds because you know the old saying: It’s not a festival in the mountains with the chance for rain!

Have a good week!

