St. Joseph London opens new neonatal nursery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - CHI St. Joseph Healthcare celebrated Monday as hospital officials opened a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The space is more than 4,600 square feet and located next to the labor and delivery area at the hospital. The space adds critical care bats and private rooms. The previous closest Level II NICU was in Lexington.

“Saint Joseph London has long been the leading provider of obstetrical care in southeastern Kentucky,” said St. Joseph London President John Yanes. “This new specialty care nursery will not only allow families in need to eliminate the long drive to visit their baby, who could need weeks or months of specialized care, but it will also help them avoid the substantial financial burden associated with the cost of travel. This unit at Saint Joseph London will be a leader in southeastern Kentucky for neonatal specialty care services.”

The nursery includes incubators, warmers, ventilators, SiPap systems, and heart rate monitors.

Among those there Monday were State Sen. Brandon Storm, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear Rocky Adkins, and State Director for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Robbin Taylor.

Construction commenced in fall 2022.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.