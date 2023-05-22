Pleasant stretch continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend’s cold front did wonders for our weather as we continue to see high pressure influence the forecast through this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We could see a few clouds try to scoot through the region as we head into the overnight, but no rain expected from them as winds stay calm. We’ll keep it mild, in the upper 50s to around 60º for an overnight low tonight.

Sunshine continues to be the dominate weather feature into the day on Tuesday as widespread high pressure remains in place. That will allow high temperatures to peak in the lower 80s. I can’t completely rule out a spotty storm in our far southwestern sections, but anything would diminish after sunset. Lows are back in the middle and upper 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

Another frontal boundary will try to scoot through the region on Wednesday, but there’s very little moisture to support much of anything. So, we’re looking at another sunny afternoon with highs up near 80º or so. Overnight lows are back in the lower to middle 50s.

The lower humidity trend continues with highs a couple of degrees cooler Thursday and beyond on the back side of that front. Highs stay in the middle and upper 70s as we head right on into the Memorial Day weekend. We don’t see any major systems through the weekend, but there are some indications that we can’t rule out a pop-up shower/storm or two as we head through the weekend. The good news, though, is that we’re keeping it very comfortable for the rest of the month!

