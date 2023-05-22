Owsley County officials locate escaped inmate after public search

Owsley County officials are asking for help locating Doug Newman after he walked off a work...
Owsley County officials are asking for help locating Doug Newman after he walked off a work detail(Owsley County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Newman has been apprehended by the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office according to a Facebook post.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Owsley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate who walked off a work detail.

Officers say Doug Newman walked off a work detail around Highway 28 and the Twin Meadows subdivision.

Officials are asking anyone who sees Newman to call the office at (606) 593-5161 or dial 911.

