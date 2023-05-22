Max Johnson signs with Kentucky Christian baseball

Max Johnson signs with Kentucky Christian baseball.
Max Johnson signs with Kentucky Christian baseball.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The quintessential Hazard Bulldog is headed off to the next level.

Max Johnson, an athlete that has played a major role in every sports he’s played at Hazard High, signed with Kentucky Christian to play baseball on Monday.

”Baseball...it’s just what I love most,” Johnson said. “I feel like I have the best future in it, and I’m hoping to continue the future through baseball and KCU.”

Johnson holds a team-leading .363 batting average and 52 runs. As a pitcher, he holds a 2.86 ERA across 49 innings pitched.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Olivia Calfee
Fire out for now at Hazard tire shop, firefighters on standby for re-ignition
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
Crash
Man injured following Saturday morning crash
Space Launch
SEKY city buzzing following Axiom shuttle launch
Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy

Latest News

Whitaker Bank Ballpark
KHSAA moves first weekend of baseball away from UK
John Welch will join the Kentucky men's basketball program as an assistant coach.
Veteran NBA assistant joins Kentucky coaching staff
Regional Softball Wolfe/Knott County
Baseball and softball regional play has arrived in the mountains
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kentucky softball’s season comes to end in NCAA tournament