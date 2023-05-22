Max Johnson signs with Kentucky Christian baseball.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The quintessential Hazard Bulldog is headed off to the next level.

Max Johnson, an athlete that has played a major role in every sports he’s played at Hazard High, signed with Kentucky Christian to play baseball on Monday.

”Baseball...it’s just what I love most,” Johnson said. “I feel like I have the best future in it, and I’m hoping to continue the future through baseball and KCU.”

Johnson holds a team-leading .363 batting average and 52 runs. As a pitcher, he holds a 2.86 ERA across 49 innings pitched.

