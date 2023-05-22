Lineup announced for 2023 North Fork Music Festival

North Fork Music Festival Ends
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The lineup of musicians for the 2023 North Fork Music Festival in downtown Hazard has been unveiled.

Night one, Friday, July 28 is headlined by NKY’s Brother Smith and will also feature performances from The Creekers, Zoe Howard and Nathan Coots.

Night two, Saturday, July 29 is headlined by singer-songwriter Ward Davis and will also feature performances from Lexington Soul and Funk Collective, Brando Vanschoyck and Cody Howard.

Tickets are $10 per night, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each day. Food and drink vendors will be announced at a later date.

