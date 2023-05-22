Letcher County man arrested after slashing tire of deputy’s car

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An arrest has been made after one of the tires of a Letcher County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was slashed.

Security footage from the Whitesburg Walmart showed Coman Montana Gibson slashing the back left tire of the cruiser driven by Charles Fernandez on Sunday.

Gibson was charged with criminal mischief as well as retaliating against a participant in the legal process.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.