Letcher County man arrested after slashing tire of deputy’s car

Letcher County man slashes tire of deputy vehicle(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An arrest has been made after one of the tires of a Letcher County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was slashed.

Security footage from the Whitesburg Walmart showed Coman Montana Gibson slashing the back left tire of the cruiser driven by Charles Fernandez on Sunday.

Gibson was charged with criminal mischief as well as retaliating against a participant in the legal process.

