KSP launches ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police launched its two-week-long ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign.

Post 13 Public Information Officer, Matt Gayheart said it is not about writing citations, but about saving lives.

“With my career the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do was to go to somebody’s family and tell them that their loved one is not coming home because they’ve been killed in a car collision. To go beyond that it’s even harder to tell them that they weren’t wearing a seatbelt,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart said in 2021, nearly 12,000 unbuckled individuals died in car crashes in the United States. Hazard ARH General Trauma Surgeon, Heath Brashear shared why this campaign is important to him.

“Perry County is in fact number one in unrestrained motor vehicle accidents, not wearing the seatbelt. That is just such an easy simple maneuver that can save your life and other peoples life,” Brashear said. “From a medical standpoint it is very important that I am here today. Not only for my patients and trauma victims but if we can do one thing that saves one life, and it’s as easy as wearing a seatbelt by all means we should do it.”

During Monday’s news conference, students and staff at Buckhorn School were acknowledged for winning the Battle of the Belts competition. Executive Director for the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, Bill Bell said it is about leading by example.

“They’re setting a good example to their classmates, and I think that’s huge as far as doing something positive. This is very positive because every so often we hear about a story where someone is not going to make it to graduation,” said Bell.

Above all, Gayheart said they want to remind folks across the Commonwealth to click it or get a ticket.

He said in preparation for Memorial Day weekend there will be an increased patrol presence on the highway.

