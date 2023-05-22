KHSAA moves first weekend of baseball away from UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament will return to a familiar spot for 2023.

The KHSAA announced on Monday afternoon that the first and second round of the state tournament will be moved from Kentucky Proud Park on the UK campus to the home of the Lexington Counter Clocks (formerly called Whitaker Bank Ballpark).

“We began discussions in late February with the University of Kentucky, the staff of the Lexington Counter Clocks and representatives of VisitLex about alternative options in the event that UK was selected to host the NCAA First Round,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a statement. “We discussed several schedule alternatives that could have even included trying to blend the two events, but in light of the high school pitching restrictions, the other needs of our member schools and the needs of the University of Kentucky and its baseball program, to ensure they’re optimally prepared, it simply wasn’t feasible.”

Games will be played at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on June 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets to the games are sold through the KHSAA via its ticketing partner GoFan and will be available at khsaatickets.org.

