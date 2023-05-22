Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Deputy Caleb Conley
Deputy Caleb Conley(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified that deputy as Deputy Caleb Conley.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. They say he had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was in the Army for eight years before that.

We’re told Deputy Conley was shot during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 127 mile marker on southbound I-75. Our Georgetown weather camera showed a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

Kentucky State Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

There were also other police scenes in the wake of the incident, including on Georgetown Road and on Charles Ave in Lexington. However, it’s not yet confirmed if those are connected to the shooting incident.

This is a developing story.

