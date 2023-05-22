Hazard fire re-ignites, firefighters back on scene

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 5-22-2023 Update: Crowe Tire and Battery is back on fire Monday morning.

We do know Hazard Police have part of the road closed in that section of town while firefighters continue to fight the flames for the second time.

If you are coming down the ramp from Kentucky 15, you will be able to turn right toward Walkertown. However, if you are coming from Hazard on Main Street or trying to turn left onto Main Street at the bottom of the ramp, the road is closed there.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Original Story 5-21-2023: Several fire departments were called to fight a fire in Hazard.

First responders received a call about a fire at Crowe Tire and Battery on North Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The road was closed as crews battled the blaze. Multiple power outages were also reported in the area.

Hazard Fire Department Chief Robert Keith said they were the first to arrive at the scene. He said the amount of tires in the building caused heavier fire and smoke.

”From the time that I’ve arrived, we had heavy fire in the upstairs storage area of the building where they are storing tires. I’ve been told that they have a stock of around 4,000 tires in the building, and most of the fire was in there,” Robert Keith said.

Keith also said that they do not believe anyone was in the building when the fire started.

Fire (Chandler Wilcox)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.