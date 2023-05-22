Feltner, Preece help Morehead State to OVC title

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over 40 years, the Morehead State baseball team has some hardware to add to the trophy case.

With their series win over Little Rock, the Eagles won their first OVC regular season title since 1979.

Two players from the 15th Region, former Johnson Central outfielder Ryley Preece and former Lawrence County infielder Jackson Feltner, have been among MSU’s leaders behind the plate this season.

“Everybody in our line up can hit and I think that was something we were missing last year,” Preece said. “So if the top of the order is not getting it done that bottom half’s going to pick them up.”

Five players on the Eagles’ roster hold batting averages of .250 or higher.

Feltner and Preece also lead a stout Morehead State defense, leading the squad with fielding percentages of .989 and .985 respectively.

“I think our defense continues to improve and our offense keeps producing like it will, I think we’ll roll into this thing pretty good,” Feltner said. “Going into the conference tournament, hopefully win that and make a region.”

Morehead State opens up OVC Tournament play on Thursday against either Southeast Missouri State, Eastern Illinois or Southern Indiana.

