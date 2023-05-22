Corbin traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen excavator

Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.
Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.(Corbin Police Department)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop led two Southeast Kentucky Police Departments to an unexpected discovery on Saturday.

Following a stop on two drug-trafficking suspects, the Corbin Police Department and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office received enough evidence to search a home in the Gordon Hill Pike area. That led them to discover numerous suspected illegal drugs and an excavator, it was said, that was stolen from Hazard. Officials say they believe the suspects were using the machine for personal use.

“That was mind blowing for us, but he had been using it on the property as well,” said Caleb Hester with the Corbin Police Department. “And had it there for what seemed to be quite some time, so larger equipment, we’ve had some thefts in the area of it, but not to have it right out in broad daylight in our city.”

Officials have yet to release the names of those accused of stealing the excavator, but police say they were arrested on drug charges.

