Baseball and softball regional play has arrived in the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both the 14th and 15th region kicked off regional play tonight.
Check out the full scoreboard below:
BASEBALL:
Paintsville, 6, Lawrence County, 0, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
Pike County Central, 5, Shelby Valley, 4, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
Pikeville, 10, Belfry, 0, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region, (5 innings)
Raceland, 13, Morgan County, 3, 16th Region, (5 innings)
Floyd Central 4, Johnson Central, 10, (7 innings, at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
SOFTBALL:
Perry County Central, 8, Powell County, 2, (at Letcher County Central), 14th Region
Wolfe County, 15, Knott County Central, 0, (at Letcher County Central), 14th Region, (4 innings)
Belfry, 4, Paintsville, 2, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
Johnson Central, 7, Pike County Central, 4 (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
Lawrence County, 11, Pikeville, 1, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
Shelby Valley, 14, Floyd Central, 0, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.