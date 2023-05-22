Baseball and softball regional play has arrived in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both the 14th and 15th region kicked off regional play tonight.

Check out the full scoreboard below:

BASEBALL:

Paintsville, 6, Lawrence County, 0, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

Pike County Central, 5, Shelby Valley, 4, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

Pikeville, 10, Belfry, 0, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region, (5 innings)

Raceland, 13, Morgan County, 3, 16th Region, (5 innings)

Floyd Central 4, Johnson Central, 10, (7 innings, at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

SOFTBALL:

Perry County Central, 8, Powell County, 2, (at Letcher County Central), 14th Region

Wolfe County, 15, Knott County Central, 0, (at Letcher County Central), 14th Region, (4 innings)

Belfry, 4, Paintsville, 2, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

Johnson Central, 7, Pike County Central, 4 (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

Lawrence County, 11, Pikeville, 1, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

Shelby Valley, 14, Floyd Central, 0, (at Stonecrest Sports Complex), 15th Region

