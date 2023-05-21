Tracking sunshine, above-average temperatures to start the new work week

WYMT First Alert Weather
(WYMT Weather)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A stretch of mostly dry weather looks to continue as we kick off the work week.

Tonight through Monday night

The forecast remains quiet as we close out the weekend. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog will be possible, but it does not look as widespread as Saturday night. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

Most of the region remains dry and warm on Monday. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower may be possible, but most of us will be dry.

We stay partly cloudy and mostly dry into Monday night. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s.

Warming Up Before A Cold Front

A warming trend continues as we kick off the work week. Highs on Tuesday top out in the lower-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, we look to stay dry. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s.

On Wednesday, we are tracking a cold front, but moisture will be very limited, so we should remain dry and warm for most of the day. Temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, cooler air looks to filter into the region by Wednesday night as the front passes. Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s.

Temperatures look slightly cooler for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern may start to change by Friday and Memorial Day weekend. However, models are not in good agreement, so we will keep an eye on it.

An isolated shower may be possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures stay in the mid-70s, while lows dip into the mid-50s.

Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of us look dry and comfortable. Highs top out in the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

