Run for the Wall motorcycle ride seeks public support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The central route for Run for the Wall motorcycle ride is looking for some Frankfort hospitality.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, May 24th, nearly 500 motorcyclists with the Run for the Wall organization will travel through Frankfort on their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The group began their journey in Ontario, California on May 17th and will ride until they reach the memorial on May 27th.

They ride for those who can’t.

The group will arrive in Frankfort via a police escort at approximately 11:30 a.m. They will enter Frankfort from Exit 53B/US 127N to Hwy 676/East-West Connector. They will make a brief stop at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Coffee Tree Road. They will then depart Frankfort at approximately 12:30 p.m. via US 60/Versailles Road (Jett) onto I64E.

VFW Post 4075 is encouraging everyone who encounters the group to make them feel welcome.

Acts of gratitude include honking horns, waving flags and saluting.

Supporters can line the roadways around Kroger, Franklin Square, Ollies and the many businesses on Versailles Road in Jett.

Their mission is to promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. They’re honoring the memory of those Killed in Action from all wars and supporting military personnel all over the world.

