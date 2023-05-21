Police investigating deadly UTV crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash in Pike County early Friday morning.

Police officials said they received a call around 4:38 a.m. saying a crash happened on KY Route 1056, near the McCarr community.

Troopers from Post 9 said 25-year-old Conard Fields, of Ransom, KY, was driving the UTV, and it flipped while going around a curve.

A passenger, 23-year-old Shelley Prater of Matewan, WV, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Illinois man killed in single car crash in Laurel County
Ryley Preece Jackson Feltner, Morehead State baseball
Morehead State baseball makes history
Jailey Hall is heading to the University of Pikeville this fall, beginning her undergraduate...
Hall of her own: 14-year-old Pike County girl headed to college
Crash
Man injured following Saturday morning crash
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Andrea Serrano.
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced

Latest News

The Motorheads Car Club is putting on Katie’s Ride, the 7th annual car cruise through central...
Local car club hosts annual event to help provide prosthetics for young amputees
Norton Healthcare providers see rise in strep throat cases
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
People who work in the recovery industry, have seen the problem first hand.
St. John Recovery shares the importance of Narcan