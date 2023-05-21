Man injured following Saturday morning crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Harlan County said a man was injured in an early morning crash.

They said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the junction of Highway 72 and U.S. 421.

Officials confirmed one man was found inside a car, and he was injured.

They added he was taken to Harlan ARH, but his name was not released.

