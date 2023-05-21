Local car club hosts annual event to help provide prosthetics for young amputees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Motorheads Car Club is putting on Katie’s Ride, the 7th annual car cruise through central Kentucky to support the 50 Legs Foundation.

“I love coming out here and seeing everybody,” said Katie Eddington, the face of Katie’s Ride.

Katie had her leg amputated after a lawn mower accident when she was young. But now, she’s the face of a yearly fundraiser alongside an organization called 50 Legs to help kids in need of prosthetic care.

“Every year, I mean most years, we raise enough money to help one child get a running blade, and so I know how important that was for me when she got hurt so it makes me feel good to be even a small part of this,” said Samantha Eddington, Katie’s mother.

Car enthusiasts with The Motorhead Car Club meet for car shows often, but this gathering is a fan favorite.

“This is usually one of our favorites because, at a car show, you show up and show your car. But here, you show up, you get to enjoy the cars, and then you get to drive your car,” said Terry Malin, Treasurer of Motorhead Car Club.

With the event having the title of “Katie’s Ride” naturally, she is the face of the fundraiser. Meaning every year, she chooses one car to be the “winner” of the event.

“I kind of go based off of color. I like the shiny ones,” said Katie.

Michael Ritchey drives a 1953 Chevy in memory of his mother and wife who have passed. His mother was one of the founding members of the club.

“She was one of the first founding members. And at the first Katie’s Ride, she actually picked this car because she liked the color and stuff,” said Ritchey.

The parking lot at Evan’s Orchard in Georgetown is the final destination of the ride. It’s where the drivers and Katie will be met with a lunch and celebration as soon as they get here.

Evans Orchard welcomed the guests as they finished today’s ride and celebrated with them.

This is only one of the two fundraising events that the Motorhead Car Club puts on each year. The other happens in the fall to remember victims of 9/11.

