Kentucky softball’s season comes to end in NCAA tournament

EVANSTON, Il. (WYMT) - Miami (OH) stuns Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night to end the Wildcats season.

UK beat Miami 9-1 in six innings to open up there regional tournament before falling to Northwestern 10-8, and then Miami again.

Kentucky finishes the season with a 31-22-1 overall record.

Miami with the win advances to the 2023 Evanston Regional final, and will play Northwestern, needing to beat NU twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

