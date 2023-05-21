Kentucky softball’s season comes to end in NCAA tournament

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Il. (WYMT) - Miami (OH) stuns Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night to end the Wildcats season.

UK beat Miami 9-1 in six innings to open up there regional tournament before falling to Northwestern 10-8, and then Miami again.

Kentucky finishes the season with a 31-22-1 overall record.

Miami with the win advances to the 2023 Evanston Regional final, and will play Northwestern, needing to beat NU twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Illinois man killed in single car crash in Laurel County
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Jailey Hall is heading to the University of Pikeville this fall, beginning her undergraduate...
Hall of her own: 14-year-old Pike County girl headed to college
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Eric Deleon was sentenced Thursday for the kidnapping of Wesley Hook, a Pikeville man who was...
‘It won’t bring my son back’: Man sentenced to 30 years in Floyd County murder case

Latest News

Kentucky forward Lance Ware defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Former Kentucky player transferring to Villanova
Ryley Preece Jackson Feltner, Morehead State baseball
Morehead State baseball makes history
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High school baseball and softball regional tournament brackets are set
Mountain News at 6 - Baseball Brackets