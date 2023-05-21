Aviation Museum of Kentucky celebrates Armed Forces Day

Aviation Museum of Kentucky celebrates Armed Forces Day
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is Armed Forces Day.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is celebrating with a special program.

A retired Air Force Colonel spoke to the group about his own journey.

One of his missions, is to hare the importance of aviation to people across the commonwealth.

“That’s what we wanna reach throughout this commonwealth,” said Steve Parker. “Young people who maybe don’t have parents that are involved in aviation, maybe they don’t bring this into their crosscheck, but aviation is a wonderful career. We hope that people will channel their young people to aviation.”

Parker has spoken to 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties so far.

He hopes to continue to share his stories with people of all ages.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Illinois man killed in single car crash in Laurel County
Ryley Preece Jackson Feltner, Morehead State baseball
Morehead State baseball makes history
Jailey Hall is heading to the University of Pikeville this fall, beginning her undergraduate...
Hall of her own: 14-year-old Pike County girl headed to college
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust on...
THP arrests Campbell County High School Principal

Latest News

West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
People who work in the recovery industry, have seen the problem first hand.
St. John Recovery shares the importance of Narcan
Crash
Man injured following Saturday morning crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear begins re-election campaign with bus tour, makes stop in Pikeville