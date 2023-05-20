Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy Saturday across the region, we are tracking sunshine and warm temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

Most of the rain is moving out of the region, but an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out during the evening hours. We do begin to dry out and clear out across the region through tonight. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s as we wake up on Sunday.

The second half of the weekend looks beautiful! We stay dry on Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rebound into the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon. Be sure to get out and enjoy!

Into Sunday night, the forecast remains quiet. We stay dry under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Stretch of Dry Weather Continues

We are tracking dry, warm weather to continue across the mountains into the next work week.

We stay mostly sunny on Monday. Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows dip into the mid-and-upper-50s.

We remain dry under plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Again, highs top out in the lower-80s, while lows fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

The forecast does not change much by midweek. We stay dry on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the lower-80s, and lows fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Models are trending slightly cooler by the end of next week.

Temperatures on Thursday look to top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We remain in the upper-70s and lower-80s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower looks possible. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.