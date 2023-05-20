SEKY police department hosts fishing tournament in honor of fallen officer

Logan Medlock Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the death of one Southeast Kentucky police officer who was killed by an intoxicated driver last year, the department he worked for came together to plan a fundraising event to honor him.

On Saturday, the London Police Department hosted the first Logan Medlock Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament in Corbin.

This event helped to raise money for Medlock’s family and for the organization, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“I mean, the brotherhood, and the help we’re receiving from the department, and not only our department, but the sheriff’s office is helping, several agencies are coming together and working as a team,” said Sgt. Troy Truett with the London Police Department. “The thin blue line family goes beyond just the London Police Department.”

Event volunteers said 112 boats were entered to take part in Saturday’s tournament.

