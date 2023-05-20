Morehead State baseball makes history

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State baseball claimed their first outright regular season OVC title since 1979 with a 14-10 win over Little Rock on Friday.

The Eagles went for 17 hits on the night, led by former Johnson County player Riley Preece, who went 4-6 with two home-runs.

Former Lawrence County star Jackson Feltner went 3-5 with a homer as well.

With the win, Morehead also earned the No. 1 seed in the OVC tournament. It starts on May 24 at Mt. Dew Park (formerly Rent One Park) in Marion, Illinois.

