Morehead State baseball makes history

Ryley Preece Jackson Feltner, Morehead State baseball
Ryley Preece Jackson Feltner, Morehead State baseball(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State baseball claimed their first outright regular season OVC title since 1979 with a 14-10 win over Little Rock on Friday.

The Eagles went for 17 hits on the night, led by former Johnson County player Riley Preece, who went 4-6 with two home-runs.

Former Lawrence County star Jackson Feltner went 3-5 with a homer as well.

With the win, Morehead also earned the No. 1 seed in the OVC tournament. It starts on May 24 at Mt. Dew Park (formerly Rent One Park) in Marion, Illinois.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Deleon was sentenced Thursday for the kidnapping of Wesley Hook, a Pikeville man who was...
‘It won’t bring my son back’: Man sentenced to 30 years in Floyd County murder case
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Sheriff Brewer responded to a call of a burglary in Kenvir and arrived to find the door broken...
Harlan County Sheriff stops in-progress burglary, arrests two
The officer was in a marked cruiser when the suspect, on foot, abruptly entered the roadway and...
Chief: Man shot by police ran at ‘full sprint’ toward officer while holding sword over head
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’

Latest News

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High school baseball and softball regional tournament brackets are set
Mountain News at 6 - Baseball Brackets
Mountain News at 5:30 - Softball Bracket
The Cumberlands are headed to the NAIA World Series for the first time in school history.
Cumberlands baseball clinches trip to NAIA World Series