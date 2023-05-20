Illinois man killed in single car crash in Laurel County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Illinois was killed Friday afternoon in a single car crash west of London.

According to reconstructionists with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the crash that happened just before 3:00 p.m. on KY-192 about 13 miles west of London.

Deputies say 50-year-old Daniel Ferguson of Joliet, Ill. was driving his Dodge Challenger when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Ferguson was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter. A passenger in the car was not harmed.

Ambulance Inc., of Laurel County, Bald Rock Fire Department, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

