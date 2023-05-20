Former Kentucky player transferring to Villanova

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky forward Lance Ware announced he will take his talents to another school with the nickname “Wildcats.”

Ware said he will go to Villanova University on his Instagram page Saturday afternoon.

The junior forward transferred after averaging just under 10 minutes per game in his junior season at Kentucky.

He will have two seasons of eligibility left at Villanova.

